Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP search for missing man after canoe capsizes south of Smiths Falls

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 11:03 am
Updated May 4, 2020 11:04 am
OPP are searching for a man who went missing after a canoe capsized in the Rideau River.
OPP are searching for a man who went missing after a canoe capsized in the Rideau River. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say they are still searching for a man who disappeared after a canoe capsized near Smiths Falls over the weekend.

The canoe turned over in Otter Creek, a waterway near Smiths Falls around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Two people were in the canoe, but only one made it back to shore. This person arrived at a nearby home and called police.

Monday morning, OPP identified the missing man as Timothy Edwards, a 38-year-old from South Elmsley Township.

READ MORE: 1 dead after canoe capsizes on Lake Huron, OPP say

Smiths Falls and Rideau Lakes Township fire departments conducted a search that evening, helped by a military helicopter from CFB Trenton.

Searches continued throughout the weekend and into Monday morning, conducted by members of the OPP’s emergency response team, marine unit and underwater search and recovery unit, in addition to an air search conducted by an OPP fixed-wing aircraft.

Story continues below advertisement

Leeds OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canoe CapsizeOPP smiths fallswater searchcanoe capsizing smiths fallsOPP canoe searchsmiths falls canoesmiths falls canoe capsized OPPSmiths Falls Canoe capsizingwater search smiths falls
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.