OPP search for missing man after canoe capsizes south of Smiths Falls

OPP say they are still searching for a man who disappeared after a canoe capsized near Smiths Falls over the weekend.

The canoe turned over in Otter Creek, a waterway near Smiths Falls around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Two people were in the canoe, but only one made it back to shore. This person arrived at a nearby home and called police.

Monday morning, OPP identified the missing man as Timothy Edwards, a 38-year-old from South Elmsley Township.

Smiths Falls and Rideau Lakes Township fire departments conducted a search that evening, helped by a military helicopter from CFB Trenton.

Searches continued throughout the weekend and into Monday morning, conducted by members of the OPP’s emergency response team, marine unit and underwater search and recovery unit, in addition to an air search conducted by an OPP fixed-wing aircraft.

Leeds OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.