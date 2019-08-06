1 dead after canoe capsizes on Lake Huron: OPP

A 48-year-old man from Sagamok First Nation has died after a canoe capsized on Lake Huron on Sunday evening, Manitoulin OPP say.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a report of a capsized canoe on the waters of the North Channel of Lake Huron near Sagamok First Nation, police say.

According to officers, two people were fishing in the canoe near Sagamok Point when it overturned and the occupants ended up in the water.

One man in the canoe was able to make it to shore safely and notify emergency services, OPP say.

The second person was located without vital signs through the assistance of nearby civilians, according to police.

Emergency crews began lifesaving efforts, but the second occupant, Yvon Toulouse, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, neither person in the canoe was wearing a life-jacket when it capsized.

Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service are investigating.

