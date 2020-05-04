Cady Groves, ‘Forget You’ country music singer, dies at 30

Send this page to someone via email

Cady Groves, the Oklahoma-born singer/songwriter, died on Saturday, May 2. She was 30.

She was best known for country and pop hits such as This Little Girl (2011) and Forget You, which appeared on The Smurfs 2 (2013) soundtrack.

Groves’ music career kicked off in 2009 after the death of her older brother, Casey. She signed with RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music, the following year, as reported by Billboard.

Cady’s older brother Cody confirmed her death in a Twitter post on Sunday afternoon. Though he did not reveal the cause of death, he followed up with a second tweet hours later, revealing that there was no indication of “foul play” or “self-harm.”

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

“The medical examiner has completed [an] autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm,” he wrote. “Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.”

Cody continued: “[Cady] had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.”

Furthermore, he suggested that his younger sister had passed away in Nashville, Tenn., where she resided.

“Carole Pettit and I are a little over halfway to Nashville and basically running on adrenaline and caffeine,” wrote Cody, referencing the lengthy journey he and his mother endured to get to Cady.

The late American country/pop singer, Cady Groves. @cadygroves/Instagram

Cady released an abundance of singles and three EPs: Month of Sundays (2009), This Little Girl (2010) and Life of a Pirate (2012), before parting ways with RCA in 2013 and ultimately exiting the spotlight, according to Vel Records (via Spotify).

Though Groves took a brief hiatus break from her music career, she moved to Kansas and signed to Vel Records in 2015 — an independent, New York-based label.

In wake of the news of Cady’s unexpected passing, her friends, fans and collaborators took to social media expressing their grief while also sharing fond memories of the singer.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

i’m so so sad to find out about the passing of @cadygroves 💔 will miss her very much. the music we made together completely changed my life. — Dahl (@TrevorDahl) May 4, 2020

I’ve never worked with any songwriter who could open a vein and get vulnerable the way Cady Groves could. We wrote a lot of songs together for a while and I was inspired by her time after time. A truly underestimated masterclass of talent. Rest In Peace, old friend. — Brian Logan Dales (@brianlogandales) May 3, 2020

I just learned that one of my twitter friends, @cadygroves, has passed. This one hurts, she was a good soul. — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) May 4, 2020

man. i just saw @cadygroves at the airport. She gave me the biggest hug I’ve ever received in my life. You were my little sister, Cady. I can’t believe that you’re gone. Rest easy, My friend. — Alexander DeLeon (@bohnes) May 4, 2020

So heartbroken to hear that my friend @cadygroves has passed away. Rest In Peace 😞 — Stephen Jerzak (@stephenjerzak) May 3, 2020

Jesus. Rest easy @cadygroves … There was nobody like you and there never will be. 🧡 — TANGERINE EP OUT NOW. tooooo muccch (@RyanFollese) May 4, 2020

Rest in peace Cady Groves 😭 your music got me through so much 💔 — saywecanfly (@SayWeCanFly) May 3, 2020

My heart hurts. @cadygroves was the sweetest soul. And her music touched the lives of many. Rest in Paradise 🤍 — BRAXTON (@BraxtonsWorld) May 3, 2020

well i’ll be listening to Cady Groves for the rest of the night if anyone needs me pic.twitter.com/7BmzJnUo5z — baby nut (@emlandass) May 4, 2020

I interviewed Cady Groves back in 2015. It ended up being a really cool interview and her music was so lovely. I’m really sorry to hear about her passing. I really love this quote of hers from that feature. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K19Pb8TT1K — 💜 Annette 💜 (@Christie_Road91) May 3, 2020

“RIP, @cadygroves. I love you so f–king much. I don’t even know what to say. I’m f–king crushed. You were so accepting and kind and talented, you helped me when I was struggling with being gay,” tweeted another friend.

“More of the world deserved to know your talent. You were one of a kind,” they concluded.

Throughout her career, Groves toured with alt. rock bands like Third Eye Blind, Good Charlotte and All Time Low, as reported by the Independent.

Country superstar Blake Shelton made a cameo in Cady’s breakthrough music video, This Little Girl. The Nobody But You singer played the role of a stubborn tow-truck driver.

After leaving RCA, Cady returned to the music scene in 2015 with the fan-favourite Crying Game single, before putting out her fourth and unknowingly final EP, Dreams, for free.

According to her brother Cody, Cady was working on songs for her highly anticipated fifth EP before her passing.

In a statement provided to Billboard, Vel confirmed that fact, by revealing that Cady had parted ways with the label and was working on the new project with the Thirty Tigers label.

Cady was the youngest of seven siblings. As well as Casey — who died at the age of 28 in 2007 — her older brother Kelly died at the same age in 2014. Their deaths inspired a number of her musical writings, according to Vel.

For weeks before her death, the musician shared personal updates to her friends and fans on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing feelings of anxiety, loneliness and overall struggles with her mental health.

“Some days my mental health is AWFUL,” she wrote on April 15. “I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through.”

Cady was born on July 30, 1989 in Marlow, Okla. She is survived by parents Carol Pettit and Larry Groves and siblings Kevan, Kyle and Kelsy.

For more information about Cady, or her career, you can visit her official website.

