‘Sopranos’ actor Joe Pantoliano suffers ‘severe head injury’ after being hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

Sopranos actor Joe Pantoliano is recovering after being hit by a car.

Pantoliano, 68, suffered a “severe head injury” after being struck by a vehicle on Friday while he was out for a walk in his neighbourhood, his agent Barry McPherson said.

The Bad Boys actor is now home from the hospital, and McPherson added that he’s “being monitored for a concussion and chest trauma.”

Pantoliano posted two pictures of himself on Instagram over the weekend and thanked his fans for the well wishes. The photos show a large, stitched-up wound on his head.

“Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark on social media for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We’ll be reading them to him to help him get better!” the photo caption read.

Story continues below advertisement

Pantoliano’s wife Nancy told TMZ that a Porsche was allegedly T-boned by another car and skidded into the actor.

He was flung back into a wooden fence from the impact, his wife added.

Nancy said that the drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene while police were investigating.