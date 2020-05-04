Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Sopranos’ actor Joe Pantoliano suffers ‘severe head injury’ after being hit by car

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 12:41 pm
Joe Pantoliano attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Bad Boys for Life' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 14, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif.
Joe Pantoliano attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Bad Boys for Life' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 14, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sopranos actor Joe Pantoliano is recovering after being hit by a car.

Pantoliano, 68, suffered a “severe head injury” after being struck by a vehicle on Friday while he was out for a walk in his neighbourhood, his agent Barry McPherson said.

The Bad Boys actor is now home from the hospital, and McPherson added that he’s “being monitored for a concussion and chest trauma.”

READ MORE: The Mountain actor from ‘Game of Thrones’ sets new deadlift record

Pantoliano posted two pictures of himself on Instagram over the weekend and thanked his fans for the well wishes. The photos show a large, stitched-up wound on his head.

“Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark on social media for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We’ll be reading them to him to help him get better!” the photo caption read.

Story continues below advertisement

Pantoliano’s wife Nancy told TMZ that a Porsche was allegedly T-boned by another car and skidded into the actor.

He was flung back into a wooden fence from the impact, his wife added.

Nancy said that the drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene while police were investigating.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Joe PantolianoJoe Pantoliano 2020Joe Pantoliano accidentJoe Pantoliano bad boysJoe Pantoliano head injuryJoe Pantoliano hit by carJoe Pantoliano moviesJoe Pantoliano severe head injuryJoe Pantoliano sopranosJoe Pants
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.