Crime

Shots fired in parking lot of Regina business, police looking for suspects

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 8:15 pm
Regina Police Service badge. .
Regina Police Service badge. . File / Global News

Shots fired in an early morning altercation at a Regina parking lot has police looking for two suspects.

Regina police responded to the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving several reports of gunshots being fired.

Police say a man walked up to a silver SUV that was parked in front of a business and pointed a gun at the driver. The driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a firearm back.

READ MORE: Edmonton police fraud probe helps recover $1.5M worth of PPE, industrial equipment

One of the men fired several rounds, but it’s unknown if anyone was injured, say officials.

Police are looking for both suspects. The first is described as a 20-year-old Aboriginal male with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and has a slim build.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is described as a heavy-built man in his 30s with short hair. He was also wearing a black T-shirt.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act, but the incident “posed a significant risk to the public.”

READ MORE: Regina police report 5 overdoses and 1 death within a day

The investigation remains ongoing. Regina police say they will release more information at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

 

