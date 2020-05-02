Shots fired in parking lot of Regina business, police looking for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Shots fired in an early morning altercation at a Regina parking lot has police looking for two suspects.

Regina police responded to the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving several reports of gunshots being fired.

Police say a man walked up to a silver SUV that was parked in front of a business and pointed a gun at the driver. The driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a firearm back.

One of the men fired several rounds, but it’s unknown if anyone was injured, say officials.

Police are looking for both suspects. The first is described as a 20-year-old Aboriginal male with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and has a slim build.

The second suspect is described as a heavy-built man in his 30s with short hair. He was also wearing a black T-shirt.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act, but the incident “posed a significant risk to the public.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Regina police say they will release more information at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.