Regina police report 5 overdoses and 1 death within a day

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is reporting five overdoses, including one death, within a day as officials continue to see a spike in overdoses within the city.

According to police, the apparent drug overdoses all occurred on Friday. Police believe the death was also a result of drug use.

Police and EMS continue to respond to an increase of overdoses in Regina.

READ MORE: Saskatoon paramedics sound alarm over spike in narcotic overdoses

There have been 208 reported drug overdoses in the city since Jan. 1. Of these, police responded to 103 of them and had to use Narcan, also known as naloxone, 24 times.

This year, 11 people have died from overdoses, while police believe nine other deaths were a result of drug use. The official cause of death needs to be confirmed by the coroner’s service.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said those who use opioids or methamphetamine are especially at risk and ask the public to be vigilant in reporting illegal drug use or overdoses.

Symptoms of overdoses include slow or no breathing, gurgling, gasping or snoring, clammy or cool skin and blue lips or nails.

If people suspect someone is overdosing, call 911.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is experiencing a drug overdose or anyone who is present when someone is experiencing a drug overdose. More information can be found here.

Free naloxone kits are also available. More information is available here.

1:53 Concerns over falling overdose prevention sites in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Concerns over falling overdose prevention sites in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside