Ontario reports 511 new coronavirus cases, 55 deaths as total cases top 17K

Ontario reported 511 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 17,119.

Fifty-five new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,176.

Over 11,300 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 66.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 16,300 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 310,359. Under 13,000 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 977, with 221 in intensive care and 154 on a ventilator. More than 11 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 910 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario. There are currently 167 outbreaks reported in the province’s long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,682 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,541 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

