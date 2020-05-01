Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier calls it a ‘glimmer of hope’ as some businesses set to reopen May 4

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that the province would allow a small, select number of businesses to reopen on May 4. They would include seasonal businesses, such as garden centres and nurseries with curbside pick-up and delivery only, as well as lawn care and landscaping services. Also included are automatic and self-serve car washes, and auto dealerships by appointment only. Essential construction projects that include shipping and logistics, broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure, municipal projects, colleges and universities, child care centres, and schools are also included. Golf courses and marinas would be allowed to prepare for the upcoming season, but wouldn’t be allowed to open to the public yet.