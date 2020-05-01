Elderly man, woman attacked in violent break-in at Winnipeg seniors complex

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after a violent break-in at a Winnipeg senior home that saw a 94-year-old woman punched in the face and an 81-year-old man attacked with bug-spray and a broom handle.

Police say a man was able to sneak into the seniors complex in the 200-block of Pacific Avenue after someone left through the building’s front door around 4 p.m. March 21.

They say he then roamed through the building, checking doors for open suites.

The man was able to get into the suite of a 94-year-old woman and police say he stole various personal items after punching her.

They say the man then got into the suite of an 81-year-old man, who he sprayed in the face with bug-spray before hitting him in the face with a broom handle.

The suspect fled the building with more personal items stolen from the second suite.

The 81-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, while the woman declined medical attention.

Following an investigation, police identified a suspect and arrested a man Thursday.

Stacy Patrick Playfair, 44, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of break and enter to commit robbery, assault, break and enter to commit theft, and failing to comply with the conditions of a release.

Playfair has been detained in custody.

