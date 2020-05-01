Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Elderly man, woman attacked in violent break-in at Winnipeg seniors complex

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 2:16 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene
Winnipeg have charged a man in connection with a violent break-in at a seniors home last month. Global News

A man has been arrested after a violent break-in at a Winnipeg senior home that saw a 94-year-old woman punched in the face and an 81-year-old man attacked with bug-spray and a broom handle.

Police say a man was able to sneak into the seniors complex in the 200-block of Pacific Avenue after someone left through the building’s front door around 4 p.m. March 21.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest chainsaw-wielding suspect attacking drivers, cyclist

They say he then roamed through the building, checking doors for open suites.

The man was able to get into the suite of a 94-year-old woman and police say he stole various personal items after punching her.

They say the man then got into the suite of an 81-year-old man, who he sprayed in the face with bug-spray before hitting him in the face with a broom handle.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect fled the building with more personal items stolen from the second suite.

The 81-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, while the woman declined medical attention.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police charge 5 in violent brawl on Flora Avenue

Following an investigation, police identified a suspect and arrested a man Thursday.

Stacy Patrick Playfair, 44, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of break and enter to commit robbery, assault, break and enter to commit theft, and failing to comply with the conditions of a release.

Playfair has been detained in custody.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg Police on protecting your property
Winnipeg Police on protecting your property
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimePacific AvenueSeniors Home break in WinnipegStacy Patrick PLAYFAIRWinnipeg Seniors Attacked
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.