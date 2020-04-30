Winnipeg police arrest chainsaw-wielding suspect attacking drivers, cyclist

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say a man walked onto the Disraeli Freeway swinging a chainsaw at drivers over the lunch hour Thursday.
Police say it all started around noon when a man walked up to two arborists who were working in the area of the Disraeli Freeway and Lily Street.
After a short conversation, police say without warning, the man threatened the pair with a large metal object before picking up one of the worker’s chainsaws and started it up.
The two arborists fled to a vehicle while the man allegedly throttled the chainsaw and started attacking the arborists’ vehicle.
Police say the man then walked out onto the freeway and started swinging the still-running chainsaw at passing vehicles and a cyclist, but didn’t hit anyone.
Shortly after, officers arrived and placed the man under arrest.
Lionel Adolph Ballantyne, 36, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and mischief. He has been detained in custody.
