Crime

Winnipeg police arrest chainsaw-wielding suspect attacking drivers, cyclist

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 4:17 pm
Updated April 30, 2020 4:18 pm
A chainsaw being used by arborists was taken and waved at motorists.
A chainsaw being used by arborists was taken and waved at motorists. Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say a man walked onto the Disraeli Freeway swinging a chainsaw at drivers over the lunch hour Thursday.

Police say it all started around noon when a man walked up to two arborists who were working in the area of the Disraeli Freeway and Lily Street.

After a short conversation, police say without warning, the man threatened the pair with a large metal object before picking up one of the worker’s chainsaws and started it up.

The two arborists fled to a vehicle while the man allegedly throttled the chainsaw and started attacking the arborists’ vehicle.

Police say the man then walked out onto the freeway and started swinging the still-running chainsaw at passing vehicles and a cyclist, but didn’t hit anyone.

Shortly after, officers arrived and placed the man under arrest.

Lionel Adolph Ballantyne, 36, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and mischief. He has been detained in custody.

