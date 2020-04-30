Winnipeg police charge 5 in violent brawl on Flora Avenue

Several people are now facing charges in connection to a bloody brawl on a North End street that sent two to hospital earlier this month.
Police were called to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Flora Avenue at 4:17 a.m. near Niji Makhwa School on April 20. When they got there, several people ran away.
Officers found several injured people, including one man who was rushed to hospital in critical condition and another who was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
A Global News reporter saw three bicycles strewn about the intersection and a pool of blood on the front steps of a building at 473 Flora Avenue later that morning.
Police said Thursday that their investigation identified five suspects, who were at a nearby house party when a fight started, spilling to the street.
The man taken to hospital in critical condition had been stabbed and struck with “numerous weapons,” according to police, adding his condition has since been upgraded.
A second victim was stabbed, but police say that person was later identified as a suspect.
Police have charged five people in connection with the violence.
Johnathan Matthew Pruden, 28, of Winnipeg is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.
Raymond Dwayne Chartrand, 32, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Rodney Bruce Jack, 36, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault.
A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault, and a 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg is also charged with assault.
