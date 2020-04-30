Winnipeg police charge 5 in violent brawl on Flora Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Several people are now facing charges in connection to a bloody brawl on a North End street that sent two to hospital earlier this month.

Police were called to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Flora Avenue at 4:17 a.m. near Niji Makhwa School on April 20. When they got there, several people ran away.

Officers found several injured people, including one man who was rushed to hospital in critical condition and another who was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A Global News reporter saw three bicycles strewn about the intersection and a pool of blood on the front steps of a building at 473 Flora Avenue later that morning.

Police said Thursday that their investigation identified five suspects, who were at a nearby house party when a fight started, spilling to the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation. The fight is believed to have originated at a party a nearby residence, which spilled out onto the street. Five individuals have been charged for their involvement. Media release: https://t.co/QaWgHbtmy2 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 30, 2020

The man taken to hospital in critical condition had been stabbed and struck with “numerous weapons,” according to police, adding his condition has since been upgraded.

A second victim was stabbed, but police say that person was later identified as a suspect.

Police have charged five people in connection with the violence.

Johnathan Matthew Pruden, 28, of Winnipeg is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Raymond Dwayne Chartrand, 32, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodney Bruce Jack, 36, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault.

A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault, and a 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg is also charged with assault.

1:14 “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience