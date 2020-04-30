Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police charge 5 in violent brawl on Flora Avenue

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 4:28 pm
Updated April 30, 2020 4:50 pm
Winnipeg police at the scene of a violent fight on Flora Avenue April 20.
Winnipeg police at the scene of a violent fight on Flora Avenue April 20. Abigail Turner/Global News

Several people are now facing charges in connection to a bloody brawl on a North End street that sent two to hospital earlier this month.

Police were called to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Flora Avenue at 4:17 a.m. near Niji Makhwa School on April 20. When they got there, several people ran away.

READ MORE: Bicycles, blood behind taped-off portion of Flora Avenue after fight that leaves man critical

Officers found several injured people, including one man who was rushed to hospital in critical condition and another who was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A Global News reporter saw three bicycles strewn about the intersection and a pool of blood on the front steps of a building at 473 Flora Avenue later that morning.

Police said Thursday that their investigation identified five suspects, who were at a nearby house party when a fight started, spilling to the street.

Story continues below advertisement

The man taken to hospital in critical condition had been stabbed and struck with “numerous weapons,” according to police, adding his condition has since been upgraded.

A second victim was stabbed, but police say that person was later identified as a suspect.

Police have charged five people in connection with the violence.

Johnathan Matthew Pruden, 28, of Winnipeg is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Second man charged with second-degree murder in Flora Avenue stabbing

Raymond Dwayne Chartrand, 32, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodney Bruce Jack, 36, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault.

A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault, and a 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg is also charged with assault.

“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingWinnipeg crimeNorth EndFlora Avenue Fightflora avenue fight winnipegJohnathan Matthew PrudenRaymond Dwayne ChartrandRodney Bruce Jack
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.