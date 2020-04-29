Menu

Crime

‘Significant increase’ of thefts from vehicles in April, Barrie police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 5:24 pm
"While people are spending more time at home, it doesn't remove the need to keep vehicles and valuables secure," police say.
"While people are spending more time at home, it doesn't remove the need to keep vehicles and valuables secure," police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie police say they saw a “significant increase” in thefts from vehicles in April as Ontario continues to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“While people are spending more time at home, it doesn’t remove the need to keep vehicles and valuables secure,” police say.

“Most of these thefts have occurred in residential areas in the overnight and early morning hours.”

READ MORE: 2 suspects seen checking out parked cars in Barrie, urinating on garden: police

Officers are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to make sure their valuables are removed from their cars.

“Never leave your wallet [and] financial cards in your vehicle,” police say.

“Secure any valuables that are outside of your residence and close your garage door when you aren’t outside.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after man commits indecent act in Georgian Mall parking lot

Exterior lighting and security cameras could deter possible thieves from approaching a resident’s vehicle, officers say.

People also shouldn’t leave personal ID, vehicle registration or insurance certificates in cars, police add.

Anyone with information related to a theft from a vehicle is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2550, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

BarrieBarrie PoliceBarrie newsVehicle TheftBarrie Police ServiceVehicle theftsBarrie OntarioBarrie vehicle theftsThefts from vehicles Barrie
