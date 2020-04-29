‘Significant increase’ of thefts from vehicles in April, Barrie police say

Barrie police say they saw a “significant increase” in thefts from vehicles in April as Ontario continues to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“While people are spending more time at home, it doesn’t remove the need to keep vehicles and valuables secure,” police say.
“Most of these thefts have occurred in residential areas in the overnight and early morning hours.”
Officers are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to make sure their valuables are removed from their cars.
“Secure any valuables that are outside of your residence and close your garage door when you aren’t outside.”
Exterior lighting and security cameras could deter possible thieves from approaching a resident’s vehicle, officers say.
People also shouldn’t leave personal ID, vehicle registration or insurance certificates in cars, police add.
Anyone with information related to a theft from a vehicle is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2550, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
