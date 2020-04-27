Menu

Crime

2 suspects seen checking out parked cars in Barrie, urinating on garden: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 2:00 pm
Barrie police are looking for two suspects who they allege engaged in mischief on Friday morning.
Twitter/Barrie police

Barrie police say a man and a woman were seen checking out parked cars in the Wessenger Drive and Brucker Road area during the early morning hours on Friday.

The man, who was wearing a baseball cap, then urinated on someone’s garden, according to officers.

Story continues below advertisement

“We actually had a video that shows them trying the handles on the doors to make sure the vehicles were actually locked,” Peter Leon, Barrie police’s corporate communications co-ordinator, told Global News.

The male suspect checked out two vehicles in a residential driveway before urinating on the home’s garden, police say.

“The act of relieving yourself on somebody’s property like that, that is mischief,” Leon said.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after man commits indecent act in Georgian Mall parking lot

The Barrie Police Service has seen an increase in reported thefts from unlocked vehicles in recent weeks, according to Leon.

“If you’re going to leave your vehicle, no matter how short the time frame may be, you don’t leave it with valuables, you don’t leave valuables in plain sight and you make sure you lock it,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Manna at cmanna@barriepolice.ca.

