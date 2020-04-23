Menu

Crime

Barrie police investigating after man commits indecent act in Georgian Mall parking lot

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 5:27 pm
The Barrie Police Service headquarters.
The Barrie Police Service headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a car in the Georgian Mall parking lot on Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m.

The man is described to be between 25 and 30 years old, about five-foot-10 to six feet in height, with a lanky build, dirty blond hair and possibly some facial hair, wearing a red long-sleeved sweater, light-coloured jeans, grey boxer shorts, and sunglasses with round lenses and a blue tint, police say.

READ MORE: Suspect at large following Barrie, Ont. store break-in, police say

The suspect vehicle is described to be a 2009 to 2012 white Ford F150, with a white cap attached over the truck bed, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. D. Koopmans of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2936, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
