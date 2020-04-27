Menu

Environment

Floods: Evacuation orders remain in effect in B.C.’s central Interior

By The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2020 7:54 pm
The swollen Chilko River in B.C.'s central Interior is seen during flooding in 2019. .
Flooding in parts of B.C.’s Interior has caused significant damage to hay fields, irrigation channels and roads.

Chris Keam of the Cariboo Regional District said it will be hard to fully realize the damage until the water has receded.

READ MORE: Flood fears prompt evacuation orders near Prince George, Williams Lake

Forty-eight properties are either under evacuation alerts or orders, he said.

The City of Williams Lake has issued an evacuation alert for the Green Acres Mobile Home Park, affecting 86 homes.

The city is also asking residents to ration water as crews are on their way to fix a ruptured sewer line in the River Valley.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood warnings for the Chilako River and Cache Creek and for waterways in the Caribop and Chilcotin region.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
