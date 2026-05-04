Spring floods shut down stretches of Saskatchewan highways

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Heavy spring runoff and significant overland flooding has hit eastern Saskatchewan, prompting road closures east of Saskatoon along Highway 5.

Highway 5 is closed from Canora to Wadena, according to Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline. Stretches of that highway, as well as parts of highways 23, 25, and 35, are also closed because water is on or over the roads.

“Conditions, flooding, (and) situations are changing rapidly. You may have got to your destination, check it again before you return,” said Dan Palmer with the Highway Hotline.

This spring’s above-normal flooding season is the result of a late and rapid spring thaw, coupled with late spring snowstorms and an above-average snowpack in parts of the province, the Water Security Agency’s executive director irrigation and economic development, Leah Clark, said.

The agency’s high flow advisory remains in effect for the northwest, including Buffalo Narrows, and southeastern communities such as Yorkton, she added.

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“Several communities have recently declared local emergencies due to washed out roads. This includes the RM of Lakeside, the RM of Pleasantdale, and the RM of Birch Hills — all effective (as of) May 1,” said Jeff Dedekker, the communications and media manager at the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

Only one area of concern remains in Meadow Lake, and the RM of Foam Lake may see a second wave, despite levels having receded, he said.

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Seven people were evacuated from the RM of Invergordon, which re-declared a local emergency and began closing roads on Sunday.

In the RM of Buckland, the flooding feels unprecedented, according to resident Christie Cates.

“It’s brutal, like, I’ve never in my life seen flooding like this. We can’t get out because you can’t cross that road, and then going the opposite direction, you can’t because it’s totally washed out the road. We’re stuck here,” said Cates, who has lived in the rural municipality for almost five years.

View image in full screen In the RM of Buckland, Sask., one resident described the flooding as “brutal.” Christie Cates

She told Global News the flooding seems to have started on Sunday night.

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“North of us, the water is running towards the river (then it) is hitting the river, overflowing, and running back behind us. So, we’re stuck in the middle of the water coming in a circle,” Cates added.

The water is approaching her barn, but she said her home is safe for now.

“There is a tremendous amount of water out there, and the last couple of snowfalls that we had didn’t help the situation. We did know that there was going to be a lot of runoff, we just weren’t really sure where it was going to go, and how it was going to impact us,” said Mike Kwasnica, the chief of the Humboldt Fire Department.

“Here, in Humboldt, we’re fine. We don’t have any issues whatsoever,” he added.

The fire chief said he will be keeping an eye on the community’s regional neighbour, the town of Watson, where an emergency alert was issued on Sunday.

“We’ve had floods in the past, but I’ve never experienced this much water coming through town this late in the year, and surrounding us,” said Watson Mayor Bruce Nordick. The town is trying to reroute the floodwaters back to a water source.

“It’s building up so high it’s actually slapping over top of the highway – cutting those roads ahead of it helps reduce that pressure behind it.”

As the town gains control of the water, Nordick said he does not expect many homes to be hit, but some south of Watson are still at-risk.

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No flood-related injuries have been reported to the agency, the SPSA said. As far as the provincial agency is aware, no houses have sustained major damage, but minor damages are typically a local issue, the representative added.

Looking past the season of spring thaws, Palmer said there are quite a few highways to be assessed after drying out.