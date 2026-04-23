Central Saskatchewan road closures begin as ‘above normal’ runoff expected

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Much of central and east-central Saskatchewan is bracing for above average spring flooding this year, while some communities are watching the floods form.

In its April spring runoff report, the Water Security Agency said the melt was nearing completion in areas south of Saskatoon as of April 10.

The state of the snow in the rest of the province varied. Additional snow was reported as accumulating since the previous month, especially in central communities.

“Above normal runoff is expected across much of central Saskatchewan. Well above normal runoff is anticipated in east-Saskatchewan, including areas around Hudson Bay and north of Yorkton and Wynyard,” it explained.

In reaction to this flood potential, some rural municipalities are closing flooded roads, and reminding residents to avoid creeks, lakes and other waterways.

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The RM of Meadow Lake issued a state of emergency, in addition to closing some of its roads earlier this week. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on social media its assistance was requested, and an officer was said to be en route to the community almost 300 km northeast of Saskatoon on Tuesday.

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Meadow Lake has a “well-above-normal” snowpack, according to the water agency’s bulletin.

View image in full screen Fish Creek closed several roads after a swift melt resulted in flooding. R.M. of Fish Creek #402 / Facebook

The RM of Fish Creek, which is less than an hour’s drive from Saskatoon, closed several roads due to “faster melting which is causing some flooding,” it said in a Facebook post.

“Various roads are currently closed due to flooding,” in the RM of St. Louis — which is just over 100 km outside of Saskatoon.

Foam Lake is also seeing the beginning of flood season. The southeastern community issued a notice asking people to avoid the creek where water levels were high, and flows were fast.

This threat of above average flooding does not exist provincewide, said the runoff report.

“Overall most of Saskatchewan can anticipate near to below normal runoff this spring,” it said.