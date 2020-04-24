Flood fears prompt evacuation orders near Prince George, Williams Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuation orders were issued near the cities of Prince George and Williams Lake on Friday amid growing flood concerns.

A new flood warning was issued for the Chilako River southwest of Prince George, after the water level rose more than 35 centimetres in a day and is expected to keep rising.

The Regional District of Fraser Fort-George issued an evacuation order for about 40 properties on part of the Upper Mud River Road.

Williams Lake also declared a local state of emergency because of the fast-rising water levels in the lake and erosion and flooding among tributaries in the River Valley.

Evacuation orders were issued for 11 industrial properties on Frizzi Road and the River Valley Trail while access to the River Valley Trail was closed until further notice.

The City of Quesnel has also ordered a state of local emergency due to flood risk along Baker Creek.

Flood warnings also remain in effect for the Cariboo and Chilcotin, including tributary rivers and streams around Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake, Cache Creek and surrounding areas, along with the Nazko River and West Road River.

