Coronavirus: Toronto blocking off select road lanes for pedestrians to practice physical distancing

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has begun blocking off select road lanes as part of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic response in order to allow pedestrians to better practice physical distancing.

Mayor John Tory announced the so-called CurbTO program at city hall Monday afternoon, calling it a “common-sense initiative.”

“The program will be activated in a measured way based on evidence so that physical distancing accommodations, including closing portions of the curb lane for pedestrians, are concentrated on areas where there is a clear need – actual hotspots of sidewalk congestion,” he said.

READ MORE: Man wears ‘social distancing machine’ to show Toronto sidewalks are ‘too narrow’

News of the program comes after questions in recent weeks about allocating more space for pedestrians amid lower vehicular traffic as many are staying at home due to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the program will initially see 10 temporary sites blocked off across Toronto and the list will eventually grow to more than 100 sites. The sites were selected based on calls to 311, input from councillors, mapping and personal observations made by municipal staff.

In addition to blocking curb lanes, City of Toronto staff will create temporarily parking zones near essential businesses for customer pickups and may work with business owners to implement better line-up configurations.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The newly-designated areas will be marked off with signs and there may be cones, barrels or other barriers.

Here are the first 10 areas to see changes under the CurbTO program:

– Church and Carlton streets (pedestrian zone)

– Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street (pedestrian zone)

– Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East (pedestrian zone)

– Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East (pedestrian zone)

– Spadina Avenue and King Street West (parking zone)

– Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue (parking zone)

– Broadview and Danforth avenues (pedestrian and parking zones)

– Berkeley Street and Front Street East (pedestrian and parking zones)

– Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East (pedestrian and parking zones)

– Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West (pedestrian and parking zones)

#CityofTO launches CurbTO plan to address more than 100 hot spots. News release: https://t.co/9lRwqOH3fC pic.twitter.com/R73fx4VaH3 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) April 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement