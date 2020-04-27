Hamilton has 409 COVID-19 cases, one new outbreak at mental health facility

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported 409 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with 404 confirmed cases and five probable ones.

The city has not recorded any new deaths connected to COVID-19 since Thursday. The city still has 17 as of April 27.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, reported one new COVID-19 outbreak at Barrett Centre for Crisis Support, in which a staff member at the facility tested positive.

The city is reporting 13 outbreaks — nine institutional and four community — at 12 different locations, with Cardinal retirement residence posting the most cases, 64.

The facility has reported seven deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, there are outbreaks at three units of St. Joseph’s health care between the west 5th and Charlton campuses, with all 10 cases connected to staff members.

During an update on Monday, Richardson said public health has not been able to determine how each of the 10 staff members at St. Joseph’s hospital contacted the virus.

“One of the challenges right now with this virus is that we don’t have a way to tell the difference between those two things as to whether or not somebody is infected out in the community or whether they got it from somebody else in the institution,” Richarson said.

Hamilton’s medical officer also commented on the Doug Ford government’s plan to gradually reopen the province’s economy saying for Hamilton it’s contingent on predicting when the city will be on the other side of the peak number of cases for the entire pandemic.

“It’s very much part of the plan and what we need to do to make sure that we’re in a stable place and that we can start doing these things and see how much spread happens as we move forward,” said Richardson.

Twenty-nine people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: 11 at St Joseph’s and 18 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

The city says there are 103 community-acquired infections with no link to anyone known to have the virus.

Richardson says almost half of the city’s cases, 204, have been resolved.

Niagara Health reports 461 COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Niagara Region reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 461 total cases with more than a third, 174, resolved, according to public health.

The region reported five more deaths on the weekend for a total of 42. Thirty-six are tied to residents of long-term care homes or retirement residences.

The region has COVID-19 outbreaks in two retirement homes — Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Seasons in Welland.

Royal Rose Place, Woodlands of Sunset in Welland, and Henley House in St Catharines are the three nursing homes with outbreaks.

Niagara Health says outbreaks continue in two units of its St. Catharines General site as of Monday.

The agency says 30 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in their hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 183 cases of the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting 183 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 27.

The region’s total number of reported deaths is now at 30 with Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home accounting for 27 deaths in the region.

On Monday, HNNU declared an outbreak at Caressant Care Courtland long-term care facility.

Public health said one staff member tested positive and is now in self-isolation at home.

All residents and staff are expected to be tested. There are no residents currently sick with COVID-19, according to the health unit.

Halton Region has 491 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported seven more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 491 including 62 probable cases, according to public health.

The region has 21 deaths connected to COVID-19 with 10 tied to Mountainview retirement home in Halton Hills.

Sixty-five of the region’s cases are at retirement and long-term care homes with Mountainview accounting for 63 of those cases.

There are outbreaks at three retirement homes, three long-term care homes, and Joseph Brant hospital.

Public health says 262 cases have recovered as of April 27.

Brant County with 90 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit says there are 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday with five currently hospitalized with the virus.

The region has three deaths which remains unchanged since the weekend.

Fifty-eight of the region’s positive cases have been resolved.

The county reported another outbreak at Telfer Place on Saturday in its long-term care facility. It’s the second outbreak at Telfer with the first COVID-19 outbreak declared at its retirement residence in early March which eventually ended on April 6.

