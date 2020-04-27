Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario finance minister says businesses will reopen in staged process

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips spoke Monday about the framework for reopening of the province, saying it would reopen in three staged phases. He said there will be a “natural progression” in how businesses reopen, with those deemed “lower risk” or that immediately meet public health guidelines can open first. Phillips also said guidelines for businesses on how to reopen will be provided soon and progress will be assessed every two to four weeks. Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli added that the specific type of businesses that will be able to reopen can’t be named but they will provide more information when they can.