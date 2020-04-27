Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he expects police to use ‘good judgement’ on enforcing rules
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that he cannot tell police how to enforce the rules on physical distancing, but said despite some reports of police issuing large fines to some people call mundane, he expects police will use “good judgement” on enforcing the current measures. He also said he trusts the people to make the right decisions as weather improves and asks they continue to follow the physical distancing measures.