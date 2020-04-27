Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he predicts ’empty stadiums’ at first as measures lift

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said life and business is likely to change even as measures may be lifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying while he doesn’t think it will be back to 100 per cent “normal” until a vaccine is developed, he said he doesn’t think it will “ever go back to where it was before” because our lives have changed. Asked about stage three of the framework to reopen which says restrictions will remain for the “foreseeable future” on sporting events and concerts, the premier said he expects to see “empty stadiums” both in Ontario and across North America at the beginning of summer even as measures lift.