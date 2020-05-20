Riverfest Elora 2020 postponed to next year due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of Riverfest Elora say this summer’s event will not be taking place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 12th annual instalment was set to take place in Bissell Park from Aug. 21 to 23.

It was officially rescheduled for August 2021 and tickets that have already been purchased for this year’s show will be honoured for either that festival or one of the 2022 or 2023 festivals.

“There are simply too many unknowns at the moment and the impacts of COVID-19 remain a risk for all large-scale events in 2020,” organizers said in a statement.

Large public gatherings in Ontario have been restricted since March 29 and the government has said those won’t be lifted for the foreseeable future.

Riverfest organizers said plans for next year’s festival are already underway and they are working to invite the artists set to take part this year to play in 2021.

Past performers have included The Flaming Lips, City and Colour, Blue Rodeo, Dan Mangan and Monster Truck.

Ticket-holders are asked to indicate whether they want a refund or to carry their ticket over into a future festival by June 3.

More information can be found on RiverFest Elora’s website.

