‘Stronger Together’: Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and more unite for Canadian coronavirus special

Canada’s best and brightest banded together to show support for Food Banks Canada’s $150-million coronavirus campaign in Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, a TV special packed with Canuck celebrity appearances and musical performances.

Big names from across the worlds of music, sports, science, activism, TV and cinema showed up in support of the campaign, which seeks to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featuring a mix of music, inspirational messages and more, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble was also a national salute to front-line workers combating the novel coronavirus.

The musicans lineup included last-minute addition Drake, who closed out the special, along with Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Barenaked Ladies, Arkells, Sofia Reyes and William Prince.

While not all of the music artists sang, there were some rousing songs performed by Michael Bublé, the Barenaked Ladies and Sofia Reyes, who sang Gotta Be Patient (Confination Song VI) together. Rock legend Bryan Adams sang Shine a Light on his acoustic guitar, and Sarah McLachlan performed the beloved Beatles song Blackbird.

Calgary-born Jann Arden sang hit song Sleepless, while Brampton native Alessia Cara performed You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story.

Celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and former celebrity couple Will Arnett and Amy Poehler, along with Rush legend Geddy Lee, reminded Canadians about the importance of self-isolating and hand-washing.

Justin Bieber, along with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, told viewers they were staying in Canada during the COVID-19 outbreak. The new couple encouraged Canadians to remain hopeful and work together.

At the end of the broadcast, Toronto rapper Drake closed with a message of thanks to all front-line care workers.

Major broadcast networks from across the country — Corus Entertainment, Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Groupe V Media and Rogers Sports & Media — partnered to bring the special in both English and French to Canadian audiences.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast saw more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the 90-plus minute, commercial-free presentation.

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

— With files from Global News’ Katie Scott