‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’: Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers, others added to roster

More than four dozen big-name Canadians have signed on for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble.

Airing commercial-free across all markets on Sunday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. NT, as well as hundreds of platforms, Canadian artists, activists, actors and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to front-line workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.

The participants announced on Thursday include Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Meyers, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and the cast of Schitt’s Creek, including Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Jenn Robertson, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, Rizwan Manji and Sarah Levy.

Other newly announced participants include Amy Poehler, Andre de Grasse, Avril Lavigne, Bad Child, Burton Cummings, Charlotee Cardin, Christine Sinclair, Cirque du Soleil, Command Sisters, Dallas Green, Dan Kanter, David Foster, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Fefe Dobson, Geddy Lee, Georges St-Pierre, Hamza Haq, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Morgan Rielly, Assembly of First Nations national Chief Perry Bellegarde, Olivia Lunny, Robbie Robertson, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook, TIKA, The Tenors, Tyler Shaw and Walk off the Earth.

They join previously announced participants Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Barenaked Ladies, Arkells, Sofia Reyes, William Prince, Margaret Atwood, Tessa Virtue, Eric McCormack, Jason Priestley, Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Will Arnett, Chris Hadfield, David Suzuki, Rick Hansen, Hayley Wickenheiser, Connor McDavid, Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the 90-minute, commercial-free presentation.

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Front-line workers, across so many sectors, including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” says Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are thankful for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”

Stronger Together 🍁 Tous Ensemble, will feature a star-studded lineup in support of front-line workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada. 🇨🇦❤️ Don't miss it, Sunday at 6:30ep on Global. #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble pic.twitter.com/1xOQvfDY1I — Stay At Home TV (@GlobalTV) April 22, 2020

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble will air on at least 110 platforms, including live, simultaneous French translation on ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, V and Unis TV.

New broadcasters joining the Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble broadcast include ATN, APTN, Blue Ant Media, Wild Brain, Hollywood Suite, NTV, OUTtv, Stingray, Super Channel and Unis TV. As well, more than four dozen new radio stations have come on board, including Bell Media’s EZ Rock as well as participating stations from Arctic Radio, Blackburn, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco and Vista radio networks.

“We are grateful for the many calls and emails from iconic Canadians offering to help and be part of this historic broadcast, and can’t wait to share more details tomorrow,” said Lindsay Cox, senior vice-president, showrunner and executive producer with Insight Productions. “We are also thankful to the growing list of broadcast partners who have been able to find time in their schedules to allow us to tell even more stories of the front-line workers and community heroes making a difference right now.”

The special can also be viewed on:

44 TV platforms:

ABC Spark, ATN HD, ATN LIFE, ATN PUNJABI PLUS, ATN PM ONE, ATN TAMIL (JAYA TV), ATN GUJARATI, ATN BANGLA, ATN CRICKET PLUS, ATN FOOD FOOD, APTN, A.Side, BBC Earth, CBC, CBN, Citytv, Cottage Life, CP24, CTV, CTV2, FX, Family Channel, Global, HIFI, Hollywood Suite 2000s, ICI ARTV, Love Nature, MUCH, MTV, National Geographic, Makeful, NTV, OMNI Television, OUTtv, SériesPlus, Slice, Smithsonian Channel Canada, StingrayHits, Stingray Retro, Super Channel Fuse, TSN, Unis TV, V, VRAK

12 streaming platforms:

CBC.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Listen app, CTV.ca, CTV app, Citytv.com, ETCanada.com, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, GlobalNews.ca, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app

43 radio platforms:

CBC Music, CBC Radio One, EZ Rock, Sirius XM Channel 169, Virgin Radio and additional stations from Arctic Radio, Bell Media, Blackburn, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco and Vista radio networks

11 on-demand platforms:

CBC Gem, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Quello, Super Channel On Demand

