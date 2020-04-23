‘Too Hot to Handle’ Canadian star Francesca reveals how she and Harry are doing now

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle.

Fans of Netflix’s new series Too Hot to Handle are all asking the same question: Are Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey still dating?

The answer is yes but Francesca has revealed that they broke up after Too Hot to Handle stopped filming about a year ago.

The couple met while filming the Netflix series, which is a reality television dating game show that teaches single people to create genuine connections. If contestants engage in any sexual contact while on Too Hot to Handle, the prize money decreases. (Starting at $100,000.)

Francesca, 26, said they are back together now.

“We broke up for a few months,” the Canadian reality star told Glamour. “It was probably the best thing that could’ve happened because, when we got back together, we were stronger than ever.”

“We just needed a few months to debrief. Now that we’re back, everything’s been amazing and couldn’t be happier with our relationship. I mean, minus the fact that we’re not in the same country right now. Other than that, it’s perfect.”

Harry, 22, told the outlet that the breakup was caused by “a few miscommunication areas.”

“We just didn’t see eye to eye on a couple of things. Plus, I was in Australia and New Zealand at the time,” he said. “I was just packing up my life to get ready to do the big move. So it was a massively stressful time, and I think I dumped a lot of my stress and pressure on Francesca.

“When we broke up, we just didn’t really know why. As soon as we saw each other again, we were like, ‘Hey, why did we break up?’ We had to have that conversation because we were trying to figure it out.”

Francesca told Entertainment Tonight that she loves Harry “so much it’s actually crazy to think about, because the circumstances that we met are unlike any other.”

“I think we are going to be connected for life,” Francesca, originally from British Columbia, told the outlet. “It’s hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver. But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it’s going to be amazing and magical. We are going to get married and have kids!

“Right when I met him, I’m like, ‘That’s it, you are all I need.’ I think everything that happened [on the show] pushed us to get closer in the end,” she continued. “There were a lot of mistakes made on both of our parts, but all of the crazy stuff we went through just ended up making us grow even stronger together.”

Harry revealed that Francesca is looking to move to Los Angeles and the pair wants to get a house together.

“Francesca’s looking at moving in or moving to L.A. And then we want to get a house so we can have a couple of goats and chickens and four dogs, which is ideal. But I think once we live together for probably four days I’ll want to marry her. So that’s the next step,” Harry said.

He also revealed that they have “a shared folder of wedding rings.”

“We were talking last night about getting married so I can go across the border to see her,” Harry said.

“We want to get married,” he continued. “Right now, we just cherish each other that much more. We dated a few people in between, both of us, and I even said to the last girl I dated, I was like, ‘Hey, look, I’m still madly in love with my ex, and I’m so sorry but we can’t do this.’ And here we are, better than ever!”

Too Hot To Handle is streaming now on Netflix.