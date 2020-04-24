Menu

Economy

Jason Kenney to make announcement on supports for Alberta’s energy sector

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 11:35 am
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in Edmonton April 22, 2020.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in Edmonton April 22, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to make an announcement Friday morning about actions to support the province’s economy and energy sector.

The premier will be joined by Energy Minister Sonya Savage and Environment Minister Jason Nixon for the 11:10 a.m. announcement.

READ MORE: What do negative oil prices mean for Alberta and Canada’s economy?

The announcement comes after the benchmark price for U.S. oil dipped below $0 for the first time ever earlier this week. That, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a major blow to the province’s economy.

Alberta has taken steps amid the pandemic officials say will keep people working. Late last month, the Alberta provincial government agreed to invest about US$1.1 billion as equity in the Keystone XL pipeline project, substantially covering planned construction costs through the end of 2020.

READ MORE: TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8 billion Keystone XL project

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced another plan to keep Albertans working, by accelerating the timeline of five new schools builds.

New COVID-19 outbreaks give Alberta reason to be cautious of economic restart
The $100-million project will move forward this summer, creating 560 “well-paying” construction jobs for Albertans, the province said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta fast-tracks new school builds, creates jobs amid economic turmoil

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed $1.7 billion in federal cash to clean up orphan wells in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan to keep people working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said this investment will help maintain 5,200 jobs in Alberta alone.

Feds announce $1.7B to clean up orphan wells in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan
