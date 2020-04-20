Health officials to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on COVID-19 in the province and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to be joined by Alberta Health Services’ chief program officer for contracting, procurement and supply management, Jitendra Prasad.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

On Sunday, Alberta Health confirmed 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing the total to 2,803.

Four more people died from the virus, which brought Alberta’s death toll to 55.

There were 65 people in hospital, 16 of whom had been admitted to intensive care.

Alberta Health said Sunday 488 cases were “suspected of being community-acquired.”

The province said 1,198 people have recovered.