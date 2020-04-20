Menu

Health

Health officials to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Monday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 2:56 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 3:05 pm
Coronavirus: Edmonton doctor speaks out about personal protective equipment
WATCH (April 19): An Edmonton doctor said she's anxious about going to work because of the personal protective equipment she is being given. The province maintains the masks are safe. Nicole Stillger reports.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on COVID-19 in the province and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to be joined by Alberta Health Services’ chief program officer for contracting, procurement and supply management, Jitendra Prasad.

READ MORE: AUPE slams UCP for ‘shoddy surgical masks’ provided to front-line workers fighting COVID-19

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 241 new cases confirmed in Alberta as 4 more people in long-term care homes die

On Sunday, Alberta Health confirmed  241 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing the total to 2,803.

Four more people died from the virus, which brought Alberta’s death toll to 55.

Expanded COVID-19 testing welcomed at Alberta care homes despite staffing concerns

There were 65 people in hospital, 16 of whom had been admitted to intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health said Sunday 488 cases were “suspected of being community-acquired.”

The province said 1,198 people have recovered.

