Trudeau looks to support long-term care workers, boost wages for essential workers

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will be looking at ways to better support long-term care employees taking care of seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, while announcing more money for essential workers who are making less than $2,500 per month.

He said he will be speaking with Canadian premiers on Wednesday about putting the wage boost in place as soon as possible.

“The uncomfortable and tragic truth is that the very places that care for our elderly are the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Trudeau said.

“Right now, seniors are worried about falling ill and not being able to see their kids and grandkids again. These are the things that we need to focus on as a country.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Trudeau added he was working with the provincial government to determine how best to send resources to long-term care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

“We must all do better,” he said.

During the daily ministerial update on COVID-19, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough echoed Trudeau’s statements, addressing frontline staff directly.

5:32 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau stresses ‘it will be weeks more’ before government considers easing restrictions Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau stresses ‘it will be weeks more’ before government considers easing restrictions

“(Essential workers) are working day in and day out at our hospitals, assisted living care facilities, senior and long term care homes,” she said.

We know the sacrifices you’re making to keep us and our loved ones safe.”

Health minister Patty Hajdu, who was also at the press conference, said she was meeting with her Quebec and Ontario counterparts to discuss topping up wages for long-term care workers to keep them from having to work in multiple residences.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland noted British Columbia has already begun banning long-term care workers from working in more than one facility to prevent the spread of the virus from home to home.

Freeland called the situation “concerning,” and said the federal government was working closely with provinces to implement extra measures for those working in long-term care.

“We will be coming out with guidelines very soon,” said Freeland.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement