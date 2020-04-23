Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 4:24 pm
A camera operator wears a protective mask as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, responds to questions while Health Minister Adrian Dix, left, and B.C. Premier John Horgan, back right, listen during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020.
A camera operator wears a protective mask as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, responds to questions while Health Minister Adrian Dix, left, and B.C. Premier John Horgan, back right, listen during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website and on our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.

A day earlier, the province reported its largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since March. Health officials confirmed 1,795 cases of the virus and 90 deaths.

Earlier Thursday, Saskatchewan announced plans to gradually begin reopening its economy starting May 4.

COVID-19 pandemic: Premier urges patience before rushing back to normal
COVID-19 pandemic: Premier urges patience before rushing back to normal

B.C. has said it could begin relaxing its most severe pandemic restrictions by mid-May at the earliest, and only if new cases and outbreaks decline significantly.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBonnie Henry
