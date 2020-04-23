B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.
Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website and on our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.
A day earlier, the province reported its largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since March. Health officials confirmed 1,795 cases of the virus and 90 deaths.
Earlier Thursday, Saskatchewan announced plans to gradually begin reopening its economy starting May 4.
B.C. has said it could begin relaxing its most severe pandemic restrictions by mid-May at the earliest, and only if new cases and outbreaks decline significantly.View link »
