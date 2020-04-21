COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at an East Vancouver chicken processing facility.

Twenty-eight employees at United Poultry, located at 534 E. Cordova St., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH).

After an employee tested positive for the virus on Sunday, VCH officials tested 71 staff members on Monday, 27 of whom tested positive. Officials closed the plant that day.

Employees have been told to self-isolate.

The health authority says chicken products from the plant are not being recalled as there is no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus.

“At this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19,” reads a VCH statement.

