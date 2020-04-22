Aaron Carter says he’s expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Aaron Carter says he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin.
The 32-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram Live on Tuesday, saying, “Obviously, I have a baby on the way.”
Carter shared the news after showing what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test and added, “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”
“This is the official announcement: we’re pregnant,” Carter said.
Carter spoke to People after announcing the news.
“This is what we both want. We both were trying for it,” he told People.
“I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”
On Tuesday, Carter shared a photo of himself on Instagram, captioning the shot, “Dad bod.”
Martin also shared a photo to Instagram of her kissing Carter and captioned it, “Love wins.”
In March, Martin was arrested in Los Angeles following an alleged domestic violence incident.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to Carter’s home for a report of a domestic dispute.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin was being held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, Calif.
Carter addressed the situation on Twitter at the time in a series of tweets.
The Aaron’s Party singer told People that the charges against Martin have been dropped and he confirmed that they are dating again.
“We just realized that we love each other,” he told the outlet.
In March, Carter added some new ink to his face again, and this time, it was Martin’s name.
The Fools Gold singer added his girlfriend’s name above his right eye.
Carter started sharing photos of Martin on Instagram in January.
