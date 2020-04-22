Aaron Carter says he’s expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Send this page to someone via email

Aaron Carter says he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin.

The 32-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram Live on Tuesday, saying, “Obviously, I have a baby on the way.”

Carter shared the news after showing what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test and added, “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”

“This is the official announcement: we’re pregnant,” Carter said.

Carter spoke to People after announcing the news.

“This is what we both want. We both were trying for it,” he told People.

“I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

On Tuesday, Carter shared a photo of himself on Instagram, captioning the shot, “Dad bod.”

Martin also shared a photo to Instagram of her kissing Carter and captioned it, “Love wins.”

In March, Martin was arrested in Los Angeles following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to Carter’s home for a report of a domestic dispute.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin was being held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, Calif.

Carter addressed the situation on Twitter at the time in a series of tweets.

“So sad ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked [sic] me out… I’m devastated,” Carter tweeted.

so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out…. i'm devastated https://t.co/Zaxo7zgPbt — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) March 30, 2020

“Melanie came back four times after we broke up harrsssing [sic] me and came back with peanut tell me sometime during the day SHE had broken her dogs leg, police asked if I could get her dog to a relative so I safely Delivered the animal to her mom,” Carter tweeted, adding the hashtags #PrayForPeanut and #FelonyMelanie.

Melanie came back four times after we broke up harrsssing me and came back with peanut tell me sometime during the day SHE had broken her dogs leg, police asked if I could get her dog to a relative so I safely. Delivered the animal to her mom #PrayForPeanut #FelonyMelanie — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) March 30, 2020

The Aaron’s Party singer told People that the charges against Martin have been dropped and he confirmed that they are dating again.

“We just realized that we love each other,” he told the outlet.

In March, Carter added some new ink to his face again, and this time, it was Martin’s name.

Aaron Carter’s new face tattoo. (Instagram/Bdonn) Instagram/Bdonn

The Fools Gold singer added his girlfriend’s name above his right eye.

Carter started sharing photos of Martin on Instagram in January.

Carter shared a post of the pair kissing on Feb. 15, writing: “Were [sic] still learning so much about each other, what our boundaries are, hers and mine. Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That’s what my daddy always taught me. “Do right by your woman happy wife happy life. I’ve never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling @missmelaniemartin you’ve shown me a love that I never thought existed. From my boundaries I have for myself that our met and knowing she actually DOES something about it.” Aaron Carter/Instagram

