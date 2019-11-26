Aaron Carter swears off all social media — then posts hours later, teasing new music

Aaron Carter announced Monday that he was “taking a break from all social media.”

“Taking a break from all social media and some time for myself. There’s been a lot of stressors building up and I’m going to be 32 soon,” he wrote.

“I have shows coming up. Never miss them. And bills to pay. Lol LOVE YOU ALL!! See you on the road. No more social media nonsense for me,” Carter tweeted and posted on his Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Nick Carter granted 1-year restraining order against brother Aaron

Aaron Carter / Instagram

However, Carter’s “break from all social media” only lasted a few hours before he went on Instagram Live to tease new music to his fans and let them know he will be moving soon.

Story continues below advertisement

Carter, who celebrates his birthday on Dec. 7, also revealed that he’s starting a jewelry line.

The Aaron’s Party singer continued to post to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning.

Aaron Carter / Instagram

Aaron Carter / Instagram

READ MORE: Aaron Carter hospitalized in Florida for exhaustion

This comes after Aaron’s brother, Nick, was granted a one-year restraining order against him last week.

Story continues below advertisement

A judge extended a restraining order requested by Nick and Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, at a hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The court order prohibits Aaron from coming in contact with Angel, Nick or their families for one year.

Aaron is also prohibited from owning firearms and was ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession.

Backstreet Boy singer Nick took to Twitter to post a statement at the time that explained the legal action came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” concluded the statement, which was posted with the hashtags #MentalHealth, #GunControlNow and #GunControl.

READ MORE: Aaron Carter says he’s moving to Canada

Aaron denied the allegations against him in September, tweeting: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last Tuesday, Aaron said he was “devastated by what happened in court today.”

“My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women,” Aaron wrote on Instagram that same day.

“I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lies have broken my heart.”

Aaron Carter / Instagram

Aaron posted a photo with Schuman on Instagram, captioning it: “Yes!!! No more fake Halo’s for a year. #NoAngelo TRO [Temporary Restraining Order] IN PLACE FOR 1 more year!! @themelissaschuman.”

Last Wednesday, Carter tweeted: “Duped my bro gave him a sleepless night thinking he would have to face his accuser Melissa. My legal team and I was thrilled I don’t have to talk to them for a year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Duped my bro gave him a sleepless night

Thinking he would have to face his accuser Melissa

My legal team and I was thrilled I don’t have to talk to them for a year — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2019

READ MORE: Aaron Carter shows off massive new face tattoo

Schuman, a former member of girl group Dream, accused Nick of sexual assault in November 2017.

In August 2018, Schuman wrote a detailed blog post in which she recounted the alleged incident, claiming Nick raped her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22.

Schuman said she was a virgin at the time of the sexual assault and was very uncomfortable with how quickly everything was happening. She went on to accuse Nick of forcing her to perform oral sex on him and then, later, she said he took her into a bedroom and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

Story continues below advertisement

After Schuman first came forward with the allegations in November 2017, Nick said he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusations, claiming whatever sexual activity the two engaged in was “consensual.”

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” his statement read. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”