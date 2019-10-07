Aaron Carter says he’s moving to Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Aaron Carter claims he is moving to Canada.

The American singer took to Twitter on Saturday to tell his followers that he moves “fast” and said Nova Scotia “is one of [his] favourite places in the world.”

“So I’m about to get a rental car and drive a few hours to go see my new home. I’m [sic] move fast. My brother in law Mike lives here and my niece Alyssa so I have family here and Nova Scotia is one of my FAVORITE PLACES IN THE WORLD! Plus it makes for shorter flights for Europe tour,” Carter tweeted.

“I hope Canada welcomes me and doesn’t treat me the way people do in America it’s really foul I had to get out and I moved quick. Pun intended.”

Carter posted a photo on Instagram from a hotel room in Nova Scotia, captioning it: “Today is that day!! Changing my whole lifestyle. Getting away from all the crap. Making my music and living my life in peace waiting for my future wife to find me or I find her. #NovaScotia #WeAreTheNorth PREPPING MY MIND BODY AND SOUL FOR OVER 200 shows next year.”

“I’m moving to Canada. It’s happening and it’s not a joke. It’s a thing, I love it here,” Carter said in a video posted to Instagram.

The singer also posted a photo of Canadian currency, writing: “BUT ITS SO PRETTY. All I’ve ever dreamt about was making great music, living a healthy lifestyle, having a family. And living in the mountains! Well Now I can say that dream is actually all coming to life! My New Home #Canada #AARONCARTERFLEESTOCANADA.”

Carter told his followers that is favourite coffee is a Tim Hortons Iced Capp in another tweet on Oct. 5.

Carter recently made headlines after debuting his brand-new tattoo.

He posted a photo on Instagram showing off his new tattoo, which resembles Greek mythological monster Medusa.

The tattoo runs across his cheeks, cheekbone, temple and jaw as well as under his eye.

“@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE #Lion #Customjewerly #LMG Gang,” Carter captioned the Instagram photo.

Many fans of the singer believe that tattoo resembles Rihanna after she posed as Medusa for GQ in 2013.

Carter’s new tattoo comes as he continues his feud with sister Angel Carter and brother Nick Carter, who recently obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Nick took to Twitter on Sept. 17 to post a statement that explained the legal action came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” he wrote.

0:38 Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” read the statement, which was posted with the hashtags #MentalHealth #GunControlNow #GunControl.

On Sept. 28, Aaron tweeted that he will “be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family.”

The singer previously said in response to Nick’s allegations: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

