Aaron Carter shows off massive new face tattoo

Aaron Carter debuted some brand-new ink over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram showing off his new tattoo, which resembles Greek mythological monster Medusa.

The tattoo runs across his cheeks, cheekbone, temple and jaw as well as under his eye.

“@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE #Lion #Customjewerly #LMG Gang,” Carter captioned the Instagram photo.

Carter didn’t address the new ink in his caption and posted another photo, writing: “IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME,”

Carter livestreamed his tattoo session on Friday.

Many fans of the singer believe that tattoo resembles Rihanna after she posed as Medusa for GQ in 2013.

Is that Rihanna… please say sike 🤭 pic.twitter.com/SIT7bni27p — ʟᴏᴄᴀʟ ɢɪʀʟ ʀᴜɪɴs 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@little_mtn) September 29, 2019

ICYMI @aaroncarter is on Instagram live getting a face tattoo of Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/7qYPo1Uw56 — whatsthetruth2000 (@whatsthetruth21) September 28, 2019

I had to go look this up myself when I heard Aaron Carter got Rihanna tattooed ON HIS FACE.

If I were her, I'd make him to go laser it off…NOW.

Yikes…. pic.twitter.com/VkcNbU2xEh — Tiffeny Luvs MJ & 3T (@MJsLoveSlave) September 30, 2019

This tweet is sponsored by Aaron Carter's Rihanna face tattoo that doesn't even look like Rihanna. — Alex (@Pieford) September 30, 2019

Rihanna when she sees Aaron Carter has a face tattoo of her pic.twitter.com/ffiIwTkwoJ — Katie (@KayTeeeOh) September 30, 2019

Aaron Carter's tattoo looks NOTHING like Rihanna as medusa oh my god😂😂😭😭😭 — Mia♌👁 (@ZombiieMamii) September 30, 2019

Carter’s new tattoo comes as he continues his feud with his sister Angel Carter and brother Nick Carter, who recently obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Nick took to Twitter on Sept. 17 to post a statement that explained the legal action came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” he wrote.

WATCH: Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” read the statement, which was posted with the hashtags #MentalHealth #GunControlNow #GunControl.

On Sept. 28, Carter tweeted that he will “be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family.”

I WILL be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 28, 2019

The singer previously said in response to Nick’s allegations: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

In another tweet, Aaron threatened to file his own harassment lawsuit against his 39-year-old brother.

“All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $,” the younger Carter wrote.

Carter recently opened up about his mental health in an episode of The Doctors.

The Crush On You singer revealed his numerous mental health diagnoses and brought out his prescribed medications during an appearance on the show.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety. I’m manic depressive,” Carter shared. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

Carter held up a bag of prescription drugs for Dr. Travis Stork and his co-host Dr. Judy Ho to see. He wanted viewers to see the amount of medication he has to take.

“This is my reality … hi,” he said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.