Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety

Aaron Carter has opened up about his mental health in a new episode of The Doctors.

The 31-year-old singer revealed his numerous mental health diagnoses and brought out his prescribed medications during an appearance on the show.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety. I’m manic depressive,” Carter shared. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

Carter held up a bag of prescription drugs for Dr. Travis Stork and his co-host Dr. Judy Ho to see. He wanted viewers to see the amount of medication he has to take.

“This is my reality … hi,” he said.

“I have nothing to hide.”

“I haven’t taken any opioids,” he shared before correcting himself. “Oh no, no. I did. I got my teeth done, I got six crowns so I had to take hydrocodone.”

The Doctors clip also teased the moment Carter’s drug test results were revealed. The singer has dealt with addiction issues in the past.

“Aaron tested positive for…” Dr. Stork said in the clip.

Carter’s episode also saw the Aaron’s Party singer speaking to his mother Jane as part of an intervention to help her overcome her alcohol addiction.

“Her drinking is 5 a.m. in the morning, she wakes up, she drinks a whole bottle of vodka … I’m the only one that goes down there and visits my mom,” Carter explained.

He continued: “I see her in the craziest, most toxic, unhealthy place in the world.”

“This is her drug of choice,” Carter said, holding a skull-shaped bottle of vodka. “She says: ‘I’m not a drug addict.’ But if you drink every day, you’re a drug addict.”

Carter said The Doctors saved his life.

“I want that for my mom. She’s only going to work with you guys, and it might not even work,” Carter said.

Carter previously appeared on an episode of The Doctors in 2017, where he opened up about his health issues.

The singer addressed rumours regarding his thin appearance during a radio show in August 2017 and said the rumours would be put to rest once people watched his appearance on The Doctors.

“People are saying I have HIV, I have AIDS, I’m a meth head, I’m a crackhead, I do heroin. It really hurts,” Carter said. “I did this TV show called The Doctors, and you’re going to see a huge reveal and you’re going to see everything. That’s what’s really happening right now in my world.”

He sought treatment after he tested positive for benzodiazepines and opiates on his 2017 episode of The Doctors.

Carter checked into Alo House in Malibu to seek professional treatment for his mental and physical health issues in September 2017.

“Only I can change my life,” he tweeted on Sept. 22, 2017, the night he entered rehab. “No one can do it for me.”

At the time, Carter’s publicist Steve Honig said: “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Carter’s decision to enter rehab was also following his arrest on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia in July 2017. He was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report that he was “driving all over the road” on a Georgia highway, a sheriff revealed.

On Sept. 12, Carter sent out a series of tweets about his recent appearance on The Doctors.

“So proud of you mom. Thank you for trusting me, and being there for me and getting the help you deserve I love you so much I will never give up on you @TheDoctors,” the Crush On You singer wrote.

“I love you mom always and forever I’m rooting for you and I’ll be here when you get out thank you for trusting in me if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t have what I have today you got this mom I love you,” he wrote.

“It’s such an ironic thing being the youngest member of your family but being the patriarch. I look forward to living a healthy happy motivated and selfless and selfish lifestyle. Thank you so much @TheDoctors For changing my life and giving me the tools to be honest and real,” the 31-year-old singer continued.

“But if there’s one thing about me Aaron the person the human I don’t stop until I achieve my goals and when it comes to my mother she’s my everything in the most beautiful woman in this world and I will never give up on her,” Carter tweeted.

“Don’t you guys worry my mother is a fighter I’m a fighter and I’m half of her so trust me the doctors know what they’re doing I listened to them they saved my life and I know they can do it for my mom and I know I have the tools to be there to support her unlike my family members.”

“I will never give up on you mom,” he concluded.

Carter’s episode of The Doctors will air on Sept. 12 and 13.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.