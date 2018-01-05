Aaron Carter shows off progress in rehab

Aaron Carter is “feeling very healthy” after his recent stint in rehab.

Carter checked himself into the All House in Malibu, Calif. in September but left rehab two weeks later to attend to legal matters. He returned in October to finish his treatment.

“I’m feeling very healthy and am so passionate about my music right now and continue to write new songs drawn from these life experiences,” Carter, 30, told Page Six on Thursday.

“Aaron is doing great and is so appreciative of the support of all his fans,” his rep added. “His new single Don’t Say Goodbye has received critical acclaim and his first new album in 15 years will be released on Sony/Red next month.”

The singer has been documenting his musical progress on social media since leaving rehab and asked fans where he should plan to stop while on tour.

During an interview on Aug. 14 with Elvis Duran on The Z100 Morning Show, the singer addressed the rumours regarding his thin appearance and said the rumours will be put to rest in an upcoming television show.

“People are saying I have HIV, I have AIDS, I’m a meth head, I’m a crackhead, I do heroin. It really hurts,” Carter said. “I did this TV show called The Doctors, and you’re going to see a huge reveal, and you’re going to see everything. That’s what’s really happening right now in my world.”

He sought treatment after he tested positive for benzodiazepines and opiates on an episode of The Doctors.

Carter initially entered treatment on Sept. 22. “Only I can change my life,” he tweeted that night. “No one can do it for me.”

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” his publicist Steve Honig said at the time. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Carter’s decision to enter rehab was also following his arrest on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia in July. He was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report that he was “driving all over the road” on a Georgia highway, a sheriff revealed.

The 29-year-old singer from Port Richey, Fla., was released on bail on July 16. He was accused of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and having drug-related objects, according to jail reports.

The I Want Candy singer left rehab in early October to attend to “legal and personal matters” that “required his immediate and in-person attention,” Honig said on Oct. 6. But after those matters were resolved, he returned to the wellness facility.

“Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program,” Honig said in a statement.

During his brief stint out of rehab, Carter returned to social media to reveal his 45-pound weight gain.

In November, he said he’d gained 45 pounds and was finally healthy.

“I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing,” he said on Instagram. “2018 I’m ready for you!!”