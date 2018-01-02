Justin Timberlake announces new album, ‘Man of the Woods’

Justin Timberlake has announced his next studio album, titled Man of the Woods, will be released on Feb. 2.

Timberlake released an announcement video on Jan. 2, which features new music and an appearance from Pharrell Williams.

Williams and Timberlake appear in the studio with Williams exclaiming, “That is a smash.”

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals she’s ‘not quite looking the same’ after facial injury

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” Timberlake says. “And it’s personal.”

The album teaser trailer includes clips of new music with prominent acoustic guitars and a voiceover promising that this grown and woodsy new Timberlake album sounds “like mountains, trees, campfires. Like Wild West, but… now.”

Some Timberlake fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the new album.

This is literally the best way to start the new year!!! pic.twitter.com/ixEppm8JAI — Tacos Are Tasty (@JessicaSiler) January 2, 2018

Just saw Skateboard P in the Justin Timberlake album ad and my eyes did this pic.twitter.com/0awNwYqqR9 Story continues below — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 2, 2018

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake to play his first Super Bowl since ‘Nipplegate’

Other fans were confused by the Sexy Back singer’s switch from R&B to folk-rock, with many comparing the teaser clip to the British band Mumford & Sons.

So Justin Timberlake is making an authentic folk album but he's having Pharrell produce it? The algebra seems off, but ok — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) January 2, 2018

if there's not a three 6 mafia feature on the new justin timberlake album then i don't want it — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 2, 2018

“Justin Timberlake is rebranding as a white man” lmaoooooooo I’m SCREAMING. — lil bougie vert 💅🏽 (@kaytbaybeee) January 2, 2018

Justin Timberlake doing a country album ??? pic.twitter.com/uveNLw5yVT — Ahmed/they don't like me cuz i'm white & i rap 😔 (@big_business_) January 2, 2018

Call me when Justin Timberlake walks into the woods with a big shovel and digs up an apology to Janet Jackson. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 2, 2018

The 20/20 Experience (2013)

Man Of The Woods (2018)#MOTW pic.twitter.com/wZTYxLc6KN — Justin Timberlake News (@JTNEWSBRASIL) December 29, 2017

Listens to Bon Iver's "For Emma, Forever Ago" once. https://t.co/FhuiPeNsSW — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) January 2, 2018

Siri is Justin Timberlake friends with Marcus Mumford https://t.co/Qqar33VdY9 — Sarah MacDonald (@sarahsmacdonald) January 2, 2018

so ur telling me justin timberlake went camping once and now he's a mumford and/or son? — amy brown (@arb) January 2, 2018

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake comforts spectator hit by golf ball

Timberlake shared what might be the album cover on Instagram, featuring photos shot by Ryan McGinley.

📷 @ryanmcginleystudios A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

Timberlake’s album release date is well-timed, as the singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show two days later on Feb. 4.

He will release the first single from Man of the Woods on Friday, Jan. 5.

Man of the Woods will mark Timberlake’s first LP since The 20/20 Experience in 2013.