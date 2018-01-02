Entertainment
January 2, 2018 5:03 pm

Justin Timberlake announces new album, ‘Man of the Woods’

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Justin Timberlake announce his fifth solo album, 'Man of the Woods.'

Credit: YouTube / JustinTimberlakeVEVO
Justin Timberlake has announced his next studio album, titled Man of the Woods, will be released on Feb. 2.

Timberlake released an announcement video on Jan. 2, which features new music and an appearance from Pharrell Williams.

Williams and Timberlake appear in the studio with Williams exclaiming, “That is a smash.”

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” Timberlake says. “And it’s personal.”

The album teaser trailer includes clips of new music with prominent acoustic guitars and a voiceover promising that this grown and woodsy new Timberlake album sounds “like mountains, trees, campfires. Like Wild West, but… now.”

Some Timberlake fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the new album.

Other fans were confused by the Sexy Back singer’s switch from R&B to folk-rock, with many comparing the teaser clip to the British band Mumford & Sons.

Timberlake shared what might be the album cover on Instagram, featuring photos shot by Ryan McGinley.

📷 @ryanmcginleystudios

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Timberlake’s album release date is well-timed, as the singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show two days later on Feb. 4.

He will release the first single from Man of the Woods on Friday, Jan. 5.

Man of the Woods will mark Timberlake’s first LP since The 20/20 Experience in 2013.

