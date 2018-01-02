Carrie Underwood reveals she’s ‘not quite looking the same’ after facial injury

Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

Underwood says the “gruesome” fall that left her injured was much more severe than what has previously been made public.

She previously said that she had broken her wrist after falling outside of her home.

In a blog post to fans on New Year’s Day, the country singer says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she’s “not quite looking the same.”

READ MORE: Steve Irwin, Carrie Underwood, Snoop Dogg to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote.

She continued: “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well.”

Several weeks after the incident, Underwood says that she is grateful the injuries weren’t much worse.

READ MORE: Logan Paul, YouTube star, faces outrage after showing corpse in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’

She also says that she is grateful for the people who have helped her since the November accident. She cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she’s ready to be seen on camera again.

“I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up,” Underwood says.

Five days ago, Underwood posted a photo on Instagram of herself with a scarf almost completely covering her face.

The accident left Underwood unable to perform at the Country Rising benefit show held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena soon after.

The singer also says she’ll be in the studio next week. The singer’s last major album release was 2015’s Storyteller.

—With files from the Associated Press