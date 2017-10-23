Entertainment
Justin Timberlake to play his first Super Bowl since ‘Nipplegate’

From the Global News archives: Justin Timberlake's last Super Bowl performance in 2004 was the infamous Janet Jackson 'wardrobe malfunction.'

Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he will be performing during halftime at the 2018 Super Bowl.

The 36-year-old singer announced his big gig in a skit with late-night host Jimmy Fallon on Saturday night.

The last time Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl was alongside Janet Jackson in 2004, where he infamously exposed Jackson’s breast — a.k.a. “Nipplegate” — at the end of their duet. Jackson was “banned” from the Super Bowl after the incident, which brought humanity the term “wardrobe malfunction.”

Social media lit up post-announcement by people who believe it’s not right for Timberlake to be able to perform and not Jackson; many also questioned why her career carries this long shadow while his remains blemish-free.

Some speculated that Timberlake will bring out Jackson for the performance in a surprise move for the audience.

Others had no sympathy and said there was no reason why Timberlake should be allowed to perform if Jackson isn’t.

The “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004 took place while Timberlake sang the final line “Gonna have you naked by the end of this song.” He reached across Jackson and pulled away part of her costume, exposing her breast for roughly half a second.

After the incident, Jackson apologized (and later retracted the apology when outrage reached a fever pitch). She ultimately claimed it was an accident and she didn’t think an apology was appropriate.

She was subsequently blacklisted from most radio, if not all, and at the time any channel playing music videos didn’t play hers. She was “uninvited” from the 2004 Grammys, where she was scheduled to introduce a tribute to Luther Vandross.

Timberlake, meanwhile, not only attended the Grammys, but took home two awards.

Timberlake also performed as part of ‘N Sync at the 2001 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LII takes place on Feb. 8 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Jackson has not commented on Timberlake’s announcement.

