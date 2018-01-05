Justin Timberlake ‘Filthy’ single: Fans react to new song, and it’s not pretty
After Justin Timberlake’s surprise announcement of his upcoming album Man of the Woods, the singer didn’t wait long to give fans the first single, Filthy.
Timberlake promised a new track on Jan. 5, and took to social media to announce that Filthy would be the first single off his fifth studio album.
Filthy began trending on Twitter soon after the song and its music video dropped at midnight.
Many of Timberlake’s fans took to Twitter with mixed reactions to the new single.
A lot of fans were confused because Timberlake’s announcement described the new album’s sound as “like mountains, trees, campfires. Like Wild West, but … now.”
Some fans were excited about the new song.
Other fans couldn’t even finish listening to it.
Timberlake co-wrote the song with Timbaland, Danja, James Fauntleroy and Lawrence Dopson.
The single sees Timberlake reconnect with producer Timbaland, whom he has collaborated with on many hits, such as Cry Me a River, SexyBack, Mirrors and Carry Out.
Timberlake previously posted a photo with Timbaland and Pharrell Williams in the studio in March 2017.
Williams was featured in the announcement video for Man of the Woods. “It feels so earthy, it’s just where you are in your life right now,” Williams tells Timberlake of his new album.
Filthy is the first song released from Man of the Woods, Timberlake’s fifth solo album due out Feb. 2.
Timberlake’s album release date is well-timed, as the singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show two days later on Feb. 4.
Man of the Woods will mark Timberlake’s first LP since The 20/20 Experience in 2013.
