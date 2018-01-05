Justin Timberlake ‘Filthy’ single: Fans react to new song, and it’s not pretty

After Justin Timberlake’s surprise announcement of his upcoming album Man of the Woods, the singer didn’t wait long to give fans the first single, Filthy.

Timberlake promised a new track on Jan. 5, and took to social media to announce that Filthy would be the first single off his fifth studio album.

Filthy began trending on Twitter soon after the song and its music video dropped at midnight.

Many of Timberlake’s fans took to Twitter with mixed reactions to the new single.

A lot of fans were confused because Timberlake’s announcement described the new album’s sound as “like mountains, trees, campfires. Like Wild West, but … now.”

So I thought Justin Timberlake’s song was supposed to be about the woods…? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gkeyINvM1V — Ashly Perez 🌈 (@itsashlyperez) January 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake: "This album is a return to my roots"

Also Justin Timberlake: "CUE THE ROBOT" — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) January 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake’s new song sounds more like Prince than it does anything to do with the woods. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) January 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake: "This album is inspired by my wife, my son but mostly where I'm from. It's called MAN OF THE WOODS."… World: Ahhh amazing! 1st single? JT: I'm glad you asked! It's called FILTHY, a synthetic growl about a futuristic sex robot simulating an orgy. World: pic.twitter.com/FCes1abYuZ — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) January 5, 2018

Timberlake: This album is really inspired by my son… Also Timberlake: PUT YOUR FILTHY HANDS ALL OVER ME — Backstage Ben (@BackstageBen) January 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake teasing us with a country album and releasing a sex song for robots is why I have trust issues. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 5, 2018

Everyone expected Justin Timberlake to drop a country record based on the album artwork. Rest easy, friends, #Filthy isn't country. Sadly, it's also not very good. — DJBooth (@DJBooth) January 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake always seems like he's starting over at a new high school. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 5, 2018

Some fans were excited about the new song.

Justin Timberlake’s new track is giving me major George Michael vibes, and I’m 100% here for it. — Shannon Belcastro (@ShanBelcastro) January 5, 2018

I don’t expect many to understand, y’all slept on the 20/20 Experince pt. 2 which had SO many bangers on it. I’m gonna continue jammin to #Filthy while ya’ll try and play like this man ain’t talented 🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Sabrina. (@eyeamsabrina) January 5, 2018

Same people not feeling #Filthy weren’t ready for Sexy Back either. Now it’s in their top five. — Scott Armistead (@scottyarms) January 5, 2018

I remember when Justin & Tim dropped Sexyback in 2006. Nobody was a fan of the autotune and funky melody. I feel like they’ve recreated the same vibe, so for now i’m still gonna hype it. 🔥🔥🔥#Filthy — ALEXIS PRODUCTIONS (@alexist_20) January 5, 2018

The reaction I’m seeing for @jtimberlake new music reminds me of people’s reaction for his past music. You don’t get it? You don’t have to, his fans do. His sound stays evolving. #Day1Fan #ManOfTheWoods #Filthy — Krystal Pino (@KrystalPno) January 5, 2018

Other fans couldn’t even finish listening to it.

I couldn’t even finish Justin Timberlake’s new song. It’s so bad . Maybe I’ll give it another listen in the morning but it’s a no for now #Filthy pic.twitter.com/3HoENBx9uy — Stephanie. (@qsteph) January 5, 2018

My official review of “Filthy” by Justin Timberlake: pic.twitter.com/6CVWNmHT6a — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 5, 2018

Boy that Justin Timberlake single is some flaming hot trash — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) January 5, 2018

listens to Justin Timberlake ‘Filthy’ once pic.twitter.com/6YvsjhIaC8 — jake (@jacobisok) January 5, 2018

Please be very careful when clicking on links that say they'll take you to Justin Timberlake's new single. There is a very high chance that they will take you to Justin Timberlake's new single. — Stansaid Airport (@StansaidAirport) January 5, 2018

just listened to justin timberlake new song #filthy. pic.twitter.com/sfi5cqkV3a — e R O K (@itserok) January 5, 2018

First I thought JT’s song new song #filthy was trash. Upon second listen I think it’s garbage. — Brant (@brantbum) January 5, 2018

Timberlake co-wrote the song with Timbaland, Danja, James Fauntleroy and Lawrence Dopson.

The single sees Timberlake reconnect with producer Timbaland, whom he has collaborated with on many hits, such as Cry Me a River, SexyBack, Mirrors and Carry Out.

Timberlake previously posted a photo with Timbaland and Pharrell Williams in the studio in March 2017.

… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Williams was featured in the announcement video for Man of the Woods. “It feels so earthy, it’s just where you are in your life right now,” Williams tells Timberlake of his new album.

Filthy is the first song released from Man of the Woods, Timberlake’s fifth solo album due out Feb. 2.

Timberlake’s album release date is well-timed, as the singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show two days later on Feb. 4.

Man of the Woods will mark Timberlake’s first LP since The 20/20 Experience in 2013.

Watch the music video for Filthy in the video above.