Nick Carter gets restraining order against brother Aaron over alleged threats

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has been granted a temporary restraining order against his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

On Tuesday evening, Nick took to Twitter to post a statement that explained the legal action came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote.

Nick alleges Aaron “harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick wrote.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” concluded the statement, which was posted with the hashtags #MentalHealth #GunControlNow #GunControl.

Aaron, 31, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “So my brother just got a a [sic] restraining order against me. And I was just served lol.”

“Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.”

“You should send a cease and desist while you’re at it too,” Aaron wrote.

“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” Aaron tweeted, denying the allegations.

In another tweet, Aaron threatened to file his own harassment lawsuit against his 39-year-old brother.

“All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $,” the younger Carter wrote.

The I Want Candy singer posted a video from his family’s 2006 reality show House of Carters, which ran for one season.

“LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth,” Aaron wrote, attaching a clip that shows him and his brother getting into a physical altercation.

Aaron was on live video chat during TMZ Live on Monday and said that police came to his house on Sept. 15 to detain him on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

The 31-year-old singer said he told police he had loaded weapons scattered around his home and didn’t intend to surrender them.

Last week, Aaron opened up about his mental health in an episode of The Doctors.

The Crush On You singer revealed his numerous mental health diagnoses and brought out his prescribed medications during an appearance on the show.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety. I’m manic depressive,” Carter shared. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

Carter held up a bag of prescription drugs for Dr. Travis Stork and his co-host Dr. Judy Ho to see. He wanted viewers to see the amount of medication he has to take.

“This is my reality … hi,” he said.

“I haven’t taken any opioids,” he shared before correcting himself. “Oh no, no. I did. I got my teeth done, I got six crowns so I had to take hydrocodone.”

Carter previously appeared on an episode of The Doctors in 2017, where he opened up about his health issues.

The singer addressed rumours regarding his thin appearance during a radio show in August 2017 and said the rumours would be put to rest once people watched his appearance on The Doctors.

“People are saying I have HIV, I have AIDS, I’m a meth head, I’m a crackhead, I do heroin. It really hurts,” Carter said. “I did this TV show called The Doctors, and you’re going to see a huge reveal and you’re going to see everything. That’s what’s really happening right now in my world.”

He sought treatment after he tested positive for benzodiazepines and opiates on his 2017 episode of The Doctors.

Carter checked into Alo House in Malibu to seek professional treatment for his mental and physical health issues in September 2017.

“Only I can change my life,” he tweeted on Sept. 22, 2017, the night he entered rehab. “No one can do it for me.”

Carter’s decision to enter rehab was also following his arrest on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia in July 2017. He was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report a vehicle was “driving all over the road” on a Georgia highway, a sheriff revealed.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.