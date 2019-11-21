Nick Carter granted 1-year restraining order against brother Aaron

Send this page to someone via email

Nick Carter has been granted a one-year restraining order against his brother, Aaron Carter.

A judge extended a restraining order requested by Nick and Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, at a hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The court order prohibits Aaron from coming in contact with Angel or Nick and their families for one year.

Aaron is also prohibited from owning firearms and was ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession.

Nick and Angel were granted a temporary restraining order against Aaron in September.

Backstreet Boy singer Nick took to Twitter to post a statement at the time that explained the legal action came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” concluded the statement, which was posted with the hashtags #MentalHealth, #GunControlNow and #GunControl.

Aaron denied the allegations against him in September, tweeting: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

On Tuesday, Aaron said he was “devastated by what happened in court today.”

“My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women,” Aaron wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

He added: “I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart.”

Aaron Carter / Instagram

Aaron posted a photo with Schuman on Instagram, captioning it: “Yes!!! No more fake Halo’s for a year. #NoAngelo TRO [Temporary Restraining Order] IN PLACE FOR 1 more year!! @themelissaschuman.”

On Wednesday, Carter tweeted: “Duped my bro gave him a sleepless night thinking he would have to face his accuser Melissa. My legal team and I was thrilled I don’t have to talk to them for a year.”

Duped my bro gave him a sleepless night

Thinking he would have to face his accuser Melissa

My legal team and I was thrilled I don’t have to talk to them for a year — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2019

Schuman, a former member of girl group Dream, accused Nick of sexual assault in November 2017.

In August 2018, Schuman wrote a detailed blog post in which she recounted the alleged incident, claiming Nick raped her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22.

Schuman said she was a virgin at the time of the sexual assault and was very uncomfortable with how quickly everything was happening. She went on to accuse Nick of forcing her to perform oral sex on him and then, later, she said he took her into a bedroom and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

In February 2018, Schuman filed a police report over the alleged incident.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

After Schuman first came forward with the allegations in November 2017, Nick said he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusations, claiming whatever sexual activity the two engaged in was “consensual.”

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” his statement read. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”