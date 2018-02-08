Nick Carter’s rape accuser files police report against him

NOTE: This article contains sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion

The singer who accused Nick Carter of allegedly raping her in 2002 has filed a police report about the incident.

After publicly accusing Carter of raping her when she was 18, Dream singer Melissa Schuman has filed a police report in Santa Monica, Calif.

The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and wrote, “I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report #timesup #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step.”

READ MORE: Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter accused of rape by girl-group member

The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed that someone came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the Backstreet Boys singer. The officer said that they are in the preliminary stages of investigating and were unable to release the name of the alleged victim.

In November, Schuman took to her website to claim that Carter raped her in the ’90s when she was 18 and he was 22 years old. She claims he took her to a bathroom, asked her to perform oral sex on him, which she rejected. He then allegedly placed her hand on his penis.

“He then pick [sic] me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants,” reads the post. “I told him I didn’t want to go any further.

He didn’t listen.

He didn’t care.

He took off my pants anyway and then proceeded to perform oral sex on me. I told him to stop, but he didn’t.”

READ MORE: Aaron Carter reveals he ‘can’t live a lie anymore’

Schuman said she was a virgin at the time and was very uncomfortable with how quickly everything was happening. She went on to accuse Carter of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and then later, she says that he took her into a bedroom and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

“I felt scared and trapped,” read the blog post. “He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave. It was evident to me, that i couldn’t leave. He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me. My friend couldn’t help me, I didn’t even know where she was.”

WATCH BELOW: Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter accused of rape by member of girl-group Dream

“He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer,” it continued. “He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘It’s all me baby.’ It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up.”

READ MORE: Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter arrested at Florida bar

In a statement, Carter, now 37, said he’s “shocked and saddened” by the accusations, claiming whatever sexual activity the two engaged in was “consensual.”

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” reads the statement. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that, anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Schuman says she didn’t press charges at the time because she was worried about the impact it might have on her career. Now, inspired by other women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault, Schuman felt free to tell her story.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

—With files from Chris Jancelwicz