Aaron Carter hospitalized in Florida for exhaustion

Aaron Carter was recently hospitalized in Florida.

On Thursday, a photo was posted to Carter’s Instagram account of him sleeping in a hospital bed at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Destin, Fla., wrapped in a blanket.

“Mommas [sic] gonna take care of you,” the photo caption read.

According to E! News, Carter was exhausted from a hectic schedule and needed to rest for a few days.

A post on Carter’s Twitter account also let fans know his mother, Jane Carter, will be handling his social media accounts.

“I’m handlin socials for my son till he recoverers [sic]… -mamma jane,” the tweet read.

I’m handlin socials for my son till he recoverers… -mamma jane — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 14, 2019

Earlier the same day, the I Want Candy singer announced that his mom was managing his career again.

She was previously manager to Carter and his brother, Nick Carter, earlier in their careers.

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. – My mom is back. #Manager,” Carter captioned an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 31-year-old singer and his mother recently appeared on WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Carter posted an Instagram Live video of him driving through Florida with his mom and several pugs. In the video, the Aaron’s Party singer said he had a stressful day and claimed he weighed “12 pounds” but said his mom is stepping in and plans on feeding him “three meals a day.”

0:59 Aaron Carter says he’s moving to Canada Aaron Carter says he’s moving to Canada

“Finally, I can go to sleep at night and feel comfortable,” he added.

Carter reportedly drove for five days to pick Jane up from Florida and bring her to live with him.

The singer’s hospitalization comes after his feud with sister Angel Carter and brother Nick, who obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Nick took to Twitter on Sept. 17 to post a statement that explained the legal action came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” he wrote.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” reads the statement, which was posted with the hashtags #MentalHealth, #GunControlNow and #GunControl.

Nick Carter / Twitter

On Sept. 28, Carter tweeted that he will “be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family.”

I WILL be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 28, 2019

The singer previously said in response to Nick’s allegations: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

Carter also recently opened up about his mental health in an episode of The Doctors.

The Crush On You singer revealed his numerous mental health diagnoses and brought out his prescribed medications during an appearance on the show.

0:38 Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety. I’m manic depressive,” Carter shared. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

Carter held up a bag of prescription drugs for co-hosts Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Judy Ho to see. He wanted viewers to see the amount of medication he has to take.

“This is my reality … hi,” he said.

Carter’s episode also included the singer speaking to his mother as part of an intervention to help her overcome alcohol addiction.

“Her drinking is 5 a.m. in the morning, she wakes up, she drinks a whole bottle of vodka … I’m the only one that goes down there and visits my mom,” Carter explained.

He continued: “I see her in the craziest, most toxic, unhealthy place in the world.”

“This is her drug of choice,” Carter said, holding a skull-shaped bottle of vodka. “She says: ‘I’m not a drug addict.’ But if you drink every day, you’re a drug addict.”

Carter said The Doctors saved his life.

“I want that for my mom. She’s only going to work with you guys, and it might not even work,” Carter said.

Carter previously appeared on an episode of The Doctors in 2017, where he opened up about his health issues.

The singer addressed rumours regarding his thin appearance during a radio show in August 2017 and said the rumours would be put to rest once people watched his appearance on The Doctors.

0:39 Aaron Carter says his health issues will be revealed in radio interview Aaron Carter says his health issues will be revealed in radio interview

“People are saying I have HIV, I have AIDS, I’m a meth head, I’m a crackhead, I do heroin. It really hurts,” Carter said. “I did this TV show called The Doctors, and you’re going to see a huge reveal and you’re going to see everything. That’s what’s really happening right now in my world.”

He sought treatment after he tested positive for benzodiazepines and opiates on his 2017 episode of The Doctors.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.