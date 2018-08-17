Melissa Schuman opens up about Nick Carter rape accusation

Last November, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter had been accused of sexual assault by Melissa Schuman, a former member of girl group Dream.

In an intense, detailed blog post, Schuman recounted the alleged incident, claiming that Carter raped her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2002 when she was only 18 and he was 22.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Schuman opened up about how difficult life has been for her since coming forward with the allegations.

She claims that she has endured “non-stop” harassment and personal attacks since coming forward and little support from the music industry.

Schuman said she was a virgin at the time of the sexual assault and was very uncomfortable with how quickly everything was happening. She went on to accuse Carter of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and then later, she said that he took her into a bedroom and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

In February, Schuman filed her police report over the alleged incident.

“I wanted to do that for my 18-year-old self,” she told the Daily Beast of sharing the details. “My 18-year-old self wanted to do that when it happened and didn’t feel like it was an option. I didn’t feel strong enough, I didn’t feel safe enough to do it then.”

Schuman is disappointed in the fact that people still support Carter.

“I think what is unique for me is that my abuser has a slew of fans, people who support him no matter what,” she said.

She continued: “And they’ve made it their life’s mission to destroy me. Hashtag with Melissa Schuman is a liar, release my personal home and phone number, threaten my family including my eight-year-old son, drive by my house. And the comments made by Brian, and AJ, and Sharna Burgess only emboldens that harassment.”

“The music industry has enabled abusers forever,” she said. “Unless people start to stop supporting these people, it’s never going to change.”

“The one thing that I have, is I have my voice back,” she said.

After Schuman first came forward with the allegations in November 2017, Carter, now 37, said he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusations, claiming whatever sexual activity the two engaged in was “consensual.”

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” his statement read. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that, anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

