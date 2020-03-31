Aaron Carter’s girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charge

“Melanie came back four times after we broke up harrsssing [sic] me and came back with peanut tell me sometime during the day SHE had broken her dogs leg, police asked if I could get her dog to a relative so I safely Delivered the animal to her mom,” Carter tweeted, adding the hashtags #PrayForPeanut and #FelonyMelanie.
Melanie came back four times after we broke up harrsssing me and came back with peanut tell me sometime during the day SHE had broken her dogs leg, police asked if I could get her dog to a relative so I safely. Delivered the animal to her mom #PrayForPeanut#FelonyMelanie
“You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future,” Carter tweeted.
you don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”
“And here I am always the one being accused of being a pedophile animal abuser racists told to kill myself everyday [sic] family making up horrendous lies about me and contacting me knowing if I respond I go to jail trying to set me up sister husband its all really said to see im devasta [sic],” Carter wrote in a followup tweet.
and here I am always the one being accused of being a pedophile animal abuser racists told to kill myself everyday family making up horrendous lies about me and contacting me knowing if I respond I go to jail trying to set me up sister husband its all really sad to see im devasta
Carter recently added some new ink to his face again, and this time, it was his girlfriend’s name, Melanie.
The Fools Gold singer added his girlfriend’s name above his right eye.
Carter started sharing photos of Martin on Instagram in January.
Carter shared a post of the pair kissing on Feb. 15, writing: “Were [sic] still learning so much about each other, what our boundaries are, hers and mine. Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That’s what my daddy always taught me.
“Do right by your woman happy wife happy life. I’ve never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling @missmelaniemartin you’ve shown me a love that I never thought existed. From my boundaries I have for myself that our met and knowing she actually DOES something about it.”
COMMENTS