Coronavirus: Saskatchewan trucking company president gives $50K in gift cards to laid-off workers

Dennis Day, the president of Fast Trucking Service Ltd., had to lay off 250 of his 350 employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Knowing how big of a change this would be for many of his workers, he decided to help by giving $50,000 worth of Co-op gift cards to his workers, so they could pay for groceries while waiting for CERB payments to start.

He was unsure at first about the idea until he saw one of the workers at the grocery store.

“I ran into one of my guys and he had a 10 pound ham and 3 dozen buns, and that’s all he had, cause I know that’s all he could afford,” Day said.

After that encounter, Day told the managers about what he wanted to do and then called Co-op.

“I drove into Estevan myself and picked them up, wrote all my guys a letter, and the girls sent them out. That was on a Tuesday, and I think on Wednesday I had over 100 texts and emails, and phone calls.,” Day said.

He said the business, which was started by his parents, has always felt like a family, and that they are known for looking out for each other.

