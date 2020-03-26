City of Regina lays off 80% of casual staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has issued layoff notices to 360 casual employees and is postponing the recall of 500 seasonal employees as more and more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed.

“We recognize this will result in hardship,” city manager Chris Holden said.

The city is confident in the financial supports being established at higher levels of government, he said, and will work with its employees to access them.

“Obviously, it doesn’t make the decisions any easier,” Holden said. “These are uncertain times.”

As of Thursday, there were 28 cases of COVID-19 in Regina and 95 across the province.

Approximately 80 per cent of the City of Regina’s 1,000 casual and seasonal staff are impacted by the cuts, effective March 31. Around 140 people who fill casual and seasonal roles that support essential operations will continue on.

On March 17, Regina announced the closure of its community and recreation facilities, from leisure centres to libraries as well as the Regina Floral Conservatory. The city also pulled the plug on registered programming.

In addition, recognizing and respecting social distancing and self-isolation is challenging the city to rethink the delivery of other non-critical services.

Regina employs 1,800 people in term and permanent positions.

Some may be retrained and reassigned, Holden said, noting equipment operators may fall into this category. Those who work in roles related to park maintenance, winter maintenance and roadways could also see changes.

Holden said the city does not intend to lay off permanent staff.

“Our people are important,” Holden said, speaking of all employees. “They make a difference.”

There is no guarantee that all of the employees being laid off will be re-hired, but Holden said he anticipates recalls will happen eventually.

“We’re hoping we can get back to business as usual,” Holden said.

